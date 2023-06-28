The air quality index for Dane County on Wednesday is 234. Anything over 100 is consider unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups such as seniors and people with respiratory diseases. A number over 200 is considered very unhealthy.

So what can you do?

First, try to stay inside as much as possible and keep windows and doors closed. Limit outdoor work, recreation or exercise.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency suggests that you close your fresh air intake on your HVAC system or turn the system to recirculate mode. If you you have window air conditioners, close the outdoor air damper.

Consider wearing an N95 respirator mask. Limit cooking, which will circulate indoor smoke.

Let dogs out only for bathroom breaks. Avoid long walks or leaving them outside for an extended period of time.

In general during air quality alerts, experts recommend not fueling your car until after sunset. Limit or eliminate the use of gas-powered mowers. And don't burn debris.