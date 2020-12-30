An unusual theme of 2020 is not knowing the date at any given moment. Cap Times visual journalist Ruthie Hauge noticed this phenomenon was greater in some places in Madison more than others. Some schools, museums, theaters and restaurants have become time capsules, frozen in time since the beginning of the pandemic and a reminder of what life was like when we could stand near strangers and loved ones alike. Hauge took her cameras into some of these places to illustrate what felt to her like a strange time warp.