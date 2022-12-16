 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Time lapse video: See how toys fill the Alliant Energy Center

For more than 100 years, the Empty Stocking Club, a charitable arm of the Wisconsin State Journal, has provided new toys for needy families in Dane County at Christmas. The 2022 event runs Dec. 14 and 15 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Hundreds of volunteers worked to unpack toys, set them up, and help families shop for the best gifts at this week's Toy Depot, run by the Empty Stocking Club, at the Alliant Energy Center.

Editor Phil Brinkman used a drone and a GoPro camera to capture the room as toys were stacked and sorted. 

