The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for south-central and southeast Wisconsin, as well as parts of Illinois and Indiana, until 10 p.m. Friday.

Earlier today, the weather service in Milwaukee said the peak of the storm is expected to hit between 5 and 9 p.m. with "all hazards possible," including hail, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes.

The Madison area is on the northern line of the predicted worst of the storm.

A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather.