During thunderstorms Monday, a tree fell on a power line and caused around 2,000 people on the West Side to lose power, according to Madison Gas and Electric.
The outage was reported shortly after 2 p.m., MGE spokesperson Kaya Freiman said. The tree had fallen on the Southwest Side near Frisch Road, she said.
According to MGE's outage map, residents living on the West, Near West and Southwest Sides were impacted by the outage.
"Crews worked to remove that tree and restore service to the area," Freiman said.
Freiman said a majority of customers had power restored by the late afternoon.
Just before 7 p.m., only around 20 people still had their power out, according to the outage map. By late-evening, all power had been restored.