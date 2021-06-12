Three Wisconsin spellers pass the preliminaries, move on to national bee quarterfinals

All three of Wisconsin's best young spellers taking part in the Scripps National Spelling Bee will advance to Tuesday's quarterfinals after each deftly spelling two words and defining one other during Saturday's preliminary round.
Immanuel Goveas, 14, and Maya Jadhav, 12, who share the 2021 Badger State Spelling Bee title, and Ty Blacker, 14, who finished third at the state bee to earn a berth to the national bee, all aced their three rounds to advance to the quarterfinals, which like Saturday's preliminary round, will be held by video conference instead of in person.
They're three of 73 spellers who advanced to the quarterfinals.
The three rounds, all done for each speller during the same turn, consisted of a spelled word, a multiple-choice word definition, then another spelled word.
Immanuel, an eighth-grader at North Middle School in Menomonee Falls and the first of the three to appear, correctly spelled "codicil," a legal instrument. Then he correctly defined "smithereens" as fragments, and correctly spelled "varlet," defined as a low fellow. As head judge Mary Brooks told Immanuel he had spelled the word correctly, he smiled.
"Thank you," he said, beaming.
Next up, Maya, a seventh-grade student at Fitchburg's Eagle School, correctly spelled "succade," a fruit preserve or confection. Then she correctly defined "menial" as work not requiring special skill, then brought it home by correctly spelling "incuse," an impression stamped into a coin.
Congratulated by Brooks at her return to the quarterfinals, she smiled and thanked Brooks and word pronouncer, Jacques Bailly.
Then Ty, an eighth-grader at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo, who made his first appearance at the state bee this year, correctly spelled "Keplerian," defined as being in accord with Johannes Kepler's laws of planetary motion. He correctly defined "prenuptial," then aced the spelling of "antinomy," a paradoxical statement.
He restrained a broad smile and thanked Brooks when she congratulated him.
This is the third trip to the National Spelling Bee for Immanuel and for Maya. In his previous trips, Immanuel tied for 42nd place at the 2018 bee and 51st at the 2019 bee. He has made four consecutive trips to the state bee and was also its co-champion in 2018.
Maya tied for 42nd place in 2018 and 41st in 2019 at the national bee. She also placed first in the 2019 state bee and was a two-time winner of the Madison All-City Spelling Bee, most recently in February.
The quarterfinals start Tuesday at 11 a.m. and will be carried live on ESPN3. The semifinals will be on June 27 and the finals, featuring the best 10 to 12 spellers, will be on July 8. Both will be carried on ESPN2. The finals will be held in person at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.
The format this year was somewhat different after the 2020 National Spelling Bee was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spellers appeared by video conference from their homes and schools. The format used during the preliminary round, consisting of two spellings and a multiple-choice word definition, will also be used at the other stages of the competition this year.
The three Wisconsin contestants, sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, appeared late in the afternoon, at numbers 173 through 175 out of 209. They matched up against contestants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, along with U.S. territories and U.S. Department of Defense schools in Europe. In addition, students from four other countries -- the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana and Japan -- took part.
In all, due in part to some lengthy technical glitches, Saturday's round took more than 11½ hours to complete, when it was scheduled for eight and a half.