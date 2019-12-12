Three students involved in social media threats to Middleton-Cross Plains high schools suspended

Three Middleton students believed to be involved in posting threats on social media involving two Middleton-Cross Plains high schools have been suspended, the school district said Thursday.

Middleton police are recommending a charge of unlawful use of computerized communications systems against Jakob D. Ripp, 17, of Middleton. They also are recommending two 16-year-old boys be charged with being a party to the crime, Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said. Police did not release the names of the 16-year-olds because they are juveniles.

Middleton High School and Clark Street Community School were closed Wednesday after images and language that contained "general threats of violence" against a planned student walkout in support of victims of sexual assault and harassment were posted on an Instagram account, Superintendent Dana Monogue said. The Instagram page has since been taken down.

Middleton High School had more than 90% of its students in attendance on Thursday, and Clark Street Community School had almost 81% in attendance, school district spokesman Perry Hibner said. The district's six elementary schools and two middle schools all had 94% attendance or more.

