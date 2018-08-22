Try 1 month for 99¢
Water in Mazomanie
A Dane County sheriff's deputy moves a cone as floodwaters from Black Earth Creek recede Tuesday on Hudson Street in Mazomanie.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Three shelters have opened for victims of the flooding across western Dane County.

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army have opened shelters at Glacier Creek Middle School in Cross Plains, Mazomanie Elementary School and West High School in Madison.

Meals will be served at the shelters.

Dane County Emergency Management said private property owners with flood damage should call 211 for help, and businesses with damage should contact their local government to document the losses if they intend to apply for disaster assistance.

