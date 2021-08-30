 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three people killed in fatal motorcycle crashes in Wisconsin over the weekend
0 Comments
alert top story

Three people killed in fatal motorcycle crashes in Wisconsin over the weekend

  • 0
State Patrol (copy)

Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday a morning. A man was killed later that afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a semi truck. 

Three people were killed in two motorcycle crashes occurring in Columbia and Marquette County's on Sunday. 

Two people were killed just after 8:30 Sunday morning on Gale Drive, west of County Highway CX, according to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the driver and passenger were killed after they failed to negotiate a curve and their motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch. 

Later that day, a Portage man was killed when his motorcycle lost control and crashed into a semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. 

Strong thunderstorms caused widespread damage across Wisconsin -- downing trees and power lines overnight. A fatal crash is believed to be related to the storms.

Just before 4:30 p.m. a 39-year-old man traveling West on Highway 33 lost control of his motorcycle and hit a semi tuck that was traveling East on Cook Street in Columbia County just outside Portage, the state patrol said. 

The 51-year-old Fond Du Lac man driving the semi truck suffered no injuries, according to the state patrol. Authorities are not releasing the names of the men involved until their families can be notified. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics