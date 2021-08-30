Three people killed in fatal motorcycle crashes in Wisconsin over the weekend

Three people were killed in two motorcycle crashes occurring in Columbia and Marquette County's on Sunday.
Two people were killed just after 8:30 Sunday morning on Gale Drive, west of County Highway CX, according to the Marquette County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the driver and passenger were killed after they failed to negotiate a curve and their motorcycle went off the road and into a ditch.
Later that day, a Portage man was killed when his motorcycle lost control and crashed into a semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Just before 4:30 p.m. a 39-year-old man traveling West on Highway 33 lost control of his motorcycle and hit a semi tuck that was traveling East on Cook Street in Columbia County just outside Portage, the state patrol said.
The 51-year-old Fond Du Lac man driving the semi truck suffered no injuries, according to the state patrol. Authorities are not releasing the names of the men involved until their families can be notified.
