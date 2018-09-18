Three people were injured Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Green County, but none of the injuries were reported to be life threatening.
The crash happened at about 4:20 p.m. on Highway B in the town of Clamo, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed an eastbound vehicle driven by Ruth Balsano, 55, Monroe, was stopped in traffic waiting to turn north, with a vehicle driven by Roseanna Hay, 36, Monroe, stopped behind Balsano's vehicle.
The third vehicle, driven by Rex Ewald, 67, Monroe, failed to stop behind the two vehicles, hitting Hay's vehicle and pushing it into Balsano's vehicle.
Balsano and passenger Melissa Anderson, 34, Monroe, and Hay were taken to Monroe Hospital.
Ewald was not injured. He was ticketed for failure to keep a vehicle under control.