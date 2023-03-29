Fire at a Southwest Side apartment building Wednesday afternoon displaced three residents and caused the deaths of two dogs, the Madison Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire, reported at 1:15 p.m. at 2341 Carling Drive, was not yet known. Firefighters arrived to see smoke coming from a window, and when they entered the unit where the smoke was seen, they encountered heavy smoke inside.

The fire was found and extinguished within 10 minutes. None of the residents were home at the time. Firefighters found the two dogs deceased inside.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the three occupants who were displaced by the fire. Residents from neighboring units were not displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. A damage estimate was also not yet known.