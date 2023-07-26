Autopsies Wednesday morning determined that three Marines found in a car Sunday in North Carolina died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler.
Among the Marines killed was Lance Cpl. Tanner Kaltenberg, 19. Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg was from the Madison area, a graduate of Verona Area High School.
On Sunday morning, dispatchers received a call regarding a missing person at a Speedway Convenience Store in Hampstead. The caller indicated that her son, a Marine, had been stationed at Camp Lejeune and hadn't shown up for a flight to Oklahoma on Saturday night. According to a Pender County spokesperson, the caller had tracked her son's location through his phone, and asked that deputies check the area.
Authorities were already working on a separate missing persons case. Less than an hour later, a second call came in reporting that the missing man and two other Marines had been found in a private car parked at the convenience store.
The other two men were Lance Cpl. Merax Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie,Oklahoma, and Lance Cpl. Ivan Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida. All three Marines had been stationed at Camp Lejeune.
Sheriff Cutler extended his sympathies to the families of the three Marines in a statement Wednesday, expressing sadness at the "timeless and tragic death." "Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time."
Hunter Biden; Mega Millions; Women's World Cup; and more of this morning's top news:
Hunter Biden's plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018. He'd been expected to plead guilty Wednesday after making an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Republicans in Congress may launch an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden over unproven allegations of financial wrongdoing. That would be a first step toward bringing articles of impeachment and could go into campaign season. McCarthy first floated the idea Monday on Fox News and spoke to reporters Tuesday at the Capitol. McCarthy is under enormous pressure from Trump allies with his slim GOP majority to elevate their priorities. White House spokesman Ian Sams said in response that the House GOP’s eagerness to go after the president "regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.”
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $910 million after a drawing without a winner extended a stretch of bad luck dating back to April. The numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 3, 5, 6, 44, 61 and the yellow ball 25. The absence of a winner for Tuesday’s estimated $820 million jackpot means there have been 28 drawings without a big winner. The new $910 million prize for Friday night's drawing is among the largest in U.S. lottery history and follows a $1.08 billion Powerball prize won by a player July 19 in Los Angeles.
A federal judge has blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge on Tuesday delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give President Joe Biden’s administration time to appeal. The order from U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar of the Northern District of California takes away a key enforcement tool set in place by the Biden administration as coronavirus-based restrictions on asylum expired in May. The new rule imposes severe limitations on migrants seeking asylum but includes room for exceptions and does not apply to children traveling alone.
The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the 11th time in 17 months, a streak of hikes that are intended to curb inflation but that also carry the risk of going too far and triggering a recession. The move lifted the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate from roughly 5.1% to 5.3% — its highest level since 2001. Coming on top of its previous rate hikes, the Fed’s latest move could lead to further increases in the costs of mortgages, auto loans and credit cards. Though inflation has eased, Wednesday’s hike reflects the concern of Fed officials that the economy is still growing too fast for inflation to fall back to their 2% target.
A California appeals court will consider reviving the lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children. After hearing oral arguments Wednesday, the court could order the two cases to trial. The lawsuits were filed after Jackson’s death by Wade Robson in 2013 and James Safechuck in 2014. The two became known for telling their stories on the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland." They sued two corporations that were owned by Jackson, alleging the companies had a duty to protect them from years of abuse. A judge disagreed, and two years ago threw out the lawsuits. That ruling could soon be overturned.
Longtime Phoenix residents know that sweltering Julys are to be expected, but no one could have predicted the brutal heat wave that has enveloped the country’s fifth largest city this summer. Phoenix this month shattered its record for consecutive days in which the temperature reached at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit, standing at 26 days and counting as of Tuesday, when the forecast called for a high of 118. The record was likely to grow Wednesday, with a high of 119 degrees expected. A bit of relief might be on the horizon, though. The National Weather Service says Phoenix is expected to have its first high below 110 degrees on Monday along with some monsoon rains.
Volunteers are working frantically on a second day to save dozens of pilot whales that have stranded themselves on a beach in Western Australia, but more than 50 have already died. Nearly 100 long-finned pilot whales, stranded themselves Tuesday near Cheynes Beach by the city of Albany, on the southern tip of Western Australia, south of Perth. The state environment minister said the scene was utterly heartbreaking and distressing. Wildlife experts said the unusual behavior of the whales could indicate stress or illness within the pod. Pilot whales are social animals that often maintain close relationships with their pods throughout their lives.
The United States and the Netherlands meet again on the Women’s World Cup stage with smaller stakes than the 2019 title game won by the Americans. But the Dutch are collecting injuries at a terrible time of the tournament. The Netherlands will most likely be without forward Lineth Beerensteyn when they play the Americans on Thursday in New Zealand’s capital city of Wellington. She was hurt early in the Netherlands’ 1-0 victory over Portugal to open the tournament. Australia has also been hit by injuries ahead of its match against Nigeria. The victor of the match between Portugal and Vietnam will notch its first ever Women's World Cup win.
Justin Herbert is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpasses the $260 million, five-year extension Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed three months ago. Herbert is getting $218.7 million guaranteed, according to a person close to the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Chargers didn't release the financial details. The Chargers are set to have their first training camp practice on Wednesday.