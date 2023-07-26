Autopsies Wednesday morning determined that three Marines found unresponsive in a car Sunday morning in North Carolina — including one from the Madison area — died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler.
Lance Cpl. Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, a Verona High School graduate, was found dead in a privately owned Lexus sedan in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station in Hampstead along with Lance Cpls. Merax C. Dockery, 23, of Pottawatomie, Oklahoma, and Ivan R. Garcia, 23, of Naples, Florida.
Hampstead is about 30 miles southwest of Camp Lejeune, where all three had been stationed, and just north of Wilmington on the Atlantic coast. The three were motor vehicle operators with the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2 and 2nd Marine Logistics Group.
The Pender County Sheriff's Office did not immediately make clear whether their deaths were accidental.
Sgt. Chester Ward of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said the department received a missing person report early Sunday morning from the mother of one of the Marines after her son failed to arrive on a flight home the night prior. A Pender County spokesperson said the caller tracked her son's location through his phone, and asked that deputies check the area.
Later that morning, a second call came in reporting that the missing man and two other Marines had been found in a private car parked at the gas station, authorities said.
Cutler extended his sympathies to the families of the three Marines in a statement Wednesday, expressing sadness at the "timeless and tragic death."
"Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time," he said.
Dockery’s mother, Heather Glass of Maud, Oklahoma, said Wednesday that she and another relative had driven to the Oklahoma City airport Saturday evening to wait for her son to fly home for his grandfather’s funeral.
When he didn’t arrive, Glass’ daughter started calling North Carolina hospitals and jails while Glass contacted the Sheriff's Office and her son’s sergeant at Camp Lejeune, resulting in a search.
Glass said she assumed that her son died from something like carbon monoxide because all three of the young Marines had died, and the Sheriff's Office had not suspected foul play. Breathing too much carbon monoxide makes victims pass out.
“I was just worried that it was something worse,” she told The Associated Press in a phone interview.
“I’m at peace. I feel at peace because I know he was asleep when he passed,” Glass said.
Dockery was the youngest of five siblings — the rest of them older sisters — and grew up in nearby Seminole. Glass said her son joined the Marines “for personal growth” and so that he could travel, with the possibility of making the military a career.
Glass said funeral arrangements were being made, with dates based on where her son’s body can be released to the family.
“He was just a kind soul,” Glass said. “He was liked by everybody. He was a real good kid.”
Attempts to reach Kaltenberg's family were unsuccessful.
