Three Madison beaches were closed Tuesday morning because of heightened bacteria and green algae levels.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison's James Madison, Tenney and Vilas beaches were closed Tuesday morning due to high levels of blue-green algae and bacteria.

James Madison and Tenney beach closings were due to blue-green algae levels whereas Vilas was closed due to high amounts of bacteria, according to a beach alert from Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The alert advised residents not to swim at the beaches until bacteria and green-algae levels are down and said lifeguards were not posted at any of the beaches due to the closing.

These closings come almost a month after a blue-green algae bloom struck the Madison area, closing almost all of the city's 19 beaches.

Beach conditions can change, so check the Public Health web page for updates.

