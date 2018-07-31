Madison's James Madison, Tenney and Vilas beaches were closed Tuesday morning due to high levels of blue-green algae and bacteria.
James Madison and Tenney beach closings were due to blue-green algae levels whereas Vilas was closed due to high amounts of bacteria, according to a beach alert from Public Health Madison and Dane County.
The alert advised residents not to swim at the beaches until bacteria and green-algae levels are down and said lifeguards were not posted at any of the beaches due to the closing.
These closings come almost a month after a blue-green algae bloom struck the Madison area, closing almost all of the city's 19 beaches.