The three men from Illinois who were killed Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Wisconsin Dells have been identified as Paul Kenar, 39, and Andrzej Marczyk, 48, both of Harwood Heights, and Kazimierz Kenar, 62, Wauconda.
The three were killed when the driver of their Toyota SUV didn't yield at a stop sign at Highways 127 and O, colliding with a Chevy Silverado pickup truck.
The three were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, a 33-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 33-year-old man, were taken to hospitals, the woman flown by Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.
The fatal victims were believed to have not been using seat belts, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.