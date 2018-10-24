A Metro Transit bus crashed into a brick wall outside the North District police station Tuesday afternoon, with the driver and two passengers suffering injuries.
Police believe the driver might have had a medical emergency.
It happened at about 1:20 p.m. at the police station, 2033 Londonderry Drive, just off Packers Avenue.
The bus hit a brick wall surrounding trash bins just outside of the police station.
"MPD detectives were first on the scene and provided emergency aid to the driver and two passengers," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"It's believed the driver experienced some sort of medical emergency as the bus was traveling on nearby Packers Avenue."
The driver was taken to a local hospital, while the two passengers were treated at the scene.
There were a total of five passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, which is under investigation.