Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon when a driver passing a tractor in Vernon County hit an oncoming car head on.
The crash was reported at 2:20 p.m. on Highway 27/82 at Highway J in the town of Franklin, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed Angie Harnish, 17, Viroqua, was driving north on Highway 27/82, following a tractor pulling a trailer, when she tried to pass the rig to turn left onto Highway J.
"Harnish did not see the southbound vehicle," said Michael Davig of the Sheriff's Office. "Both drivers tried to avoid the collision but struck head on along the southwest edge of the roadway."
The driver of the southbound vehicle, David Keyser, 63, and passenger Juliane Keyser, 62, both of Ferryville, were taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital by Tri-State Ambulance, while Harnish was taken to the same facility by private vehicle.