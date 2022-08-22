Three dead following crash in Adams County

Three people died following a crash that involved a semi truck and a 2022 Jeep Cherokee in Adams County, near Friendship, Monday afternoon.

Two occupants of the Jeep, a 74-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, both from Lindenhurst, Illinois, were traveling northbound on highway Z and had stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of highway Z and highway 21, before pulling slowly forward onto highway 21, according to a statement by Wisconsin State Patrol Sergeant Rhae Stertz.

At the same time, at around 3:35 p.m., a semi truck, driven by a 37-year-old man from Davie, Florida, was traveling eastbound on highway 21. The semi was traveling at full speed and swerved left upon approaching the Jeep but was unable to avoid colliding with the vehicle, Stertz said.

The semi went into a westbound ditch and rolled onto its side. All occupants of the semi and the Jeep sustained fatal injuries, Stertz said, and metal debris from the crash flew into an unoccupied Ford Explorer that was parked in a gas station parking lot, on the corner of highway Z and highway 21.

The crash is currently under investigation and the names of the deceased have not been released, pending notification of family.