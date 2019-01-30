Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of electric customers in southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning, on one of the coldest days on record.
Alliant Energy reported at about 7:30 a.m. that almost 6,000 customers were without power in the Mineral Point and Boscobel areas west of Madison and in the Twin Lakes area in southeast Wisconsin.
Crews hope to have power restored by 9 a.m.
Madison Gas and Electric reported about 750 customers out in an area from Fitchburg east to Lake Waubesa, with crews also saying they hope to have power restored by 9 a.m.
In the overnight hours, about 400 people on Madison's East Side were without power from 1:30 a.m. to about 4 a.m., and 1,500 customers in Janesville also had no power in the early morning. Both outages have been resolved.
The mind-numbing cold prompted more closings Wednesday, including all branches of the Madison Public Library.
The libraries will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and should resume regular hours on Friday.
Madison firefighters had to brave the bitter cold early in the morning to fight a house fire called in around 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of Buckeye Road.
The resident of the single-family home was able to get out okay, along with two cats.
The home was heavily damaged, but the cause of the fire was not known. No injuries were reported.
The State Patrol didn't have any major crashes to report Wednesday morning, but there were several disabled vehicles along major highways.
Officials are warning drivers to watch for black ice on pavement, since even a small amount of snow blowing onto roads can melt when vehicle exhaust or sunlight heats surfaces just enough, before the winds refreeze the moisture.
"Motorists should be especially cautious at traditional black ice trouble spots, such as underpasses, within the shade of trees, at intersections and on interchange ramps," the State Patrol said.
If venturing out in the bitter cold, know what the current road conditions are by going to the state highway travel map, keep a full gas tank, have an emergency kit in the car, extra layers of winter clothing, and tell others of your route and when you expect to get there.
And, there is light at the end of the frigid tunnel.
We should see one more day of below zero temperatures on Thursday, before a warming trend begins on Friday, with highs reaching into the 40s on Sunday and Monday.