A transmission explosion and fire Friday morning at Madison Gas and Electric's main power center on the near East Side shut down the area as crews responded to the scene.
There were no reports of injuries.
About 13,000 customers of the utility were without power as of 8:15 a.m., from Park Street east across the entire Isthmus.
Madison police also reported a second fire is at a substation on North Park Street, near the Kohl Center. It was unclear if the two incidents were related.
UW-Madison police were evacuating everyone from the Ogg Residence Hall, 835 W. Dayton St., a short distance from the fire at the Park Street substation just south of the hall.
Streets that have been blocked off include East Washington Avenue, and others in the immediate areas around the two fire sites.
"We are shutting down roads in a two-block radius around both areas," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Not many details were immediately available, but the main incident was reported to the 911 Center at about 7:40 a.m., a dispatcher said.
"It's affecting everyone in the area," the dispatcher said.
People were being advised to avoid the area around the transmission center at 722 E. Main St.
Traffic lights were out all over Downtown and the Isthmus, with police directing traffic.
State Journal report Chris Rickert said no traffic is being allowed to go north on Blair Street from the "hairball" intersection with Wilson, John Nolen and Williamson Streets, but drivers can go Downtown.
MGE spokesman Steve Schultz said the fire was in a substation across the street from the Blount generating plant at 201 S. Blount St.
This story will be updated.