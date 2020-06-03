You are the owner of this article.
Thousands still without power after Tuesday night storms rip Wisconsin
Trees down in Portage

High winds knocked over trees in Portage Tuesday in this photo provided by the National Weather Service.

 John Heitke

Thousands of Wisconsin residents remained without power Wednesday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled across the state overnight.

Alliant Energy was working to repair 275 outages affecting more than 4,300 customers as of 8:30 a.m.

That’s down from nearly 25,000 who lost power overnight.

Nearly 2,500 customers of We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service Corp. were also affected. Xcel Energy reported 815 customers affected in western Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph downed trees and power lines across southern and central Wisconsin, also damaging roofs and toppling small structures.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said deputies responded to 57 incidents of trees on homes, power lines or roadways and had reports of “extensive damage” to residences and buildings.

With crews still working to clear roadways, Brandner warned motorists to use caution, especially on curves and blind hills.  

A vehicle in the Town of Oak Grove struck a tree in the roadway, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

Winds blew parts of the roof off a house and barn and tossed an ATV about 30 feet in Mount Calvary, according to a report from Fond du Lac County Emergency Management.

There were reports of 2-inch hail in La Crosse County.

