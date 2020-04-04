× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local hospitals are putting off thousands of procedures that aren’t urgent or considered emergencies as they make room for an expected surge in COVID-19 patients.

“Unless it’s urgent, it’s postponed,” said UnityPoint-Meriter spokeswoman Leah Huibregtse. “An example would be an elective knee surgery. Those aren’t happening. We would still do an emergency appendectomy. We’re still delivering babies.”

According to UW Health spokeswoman Emily Kumlien, UW Hospital is currently seeing “lower than usual” numbers of patients as the hospital puts off procedures and visits until the situation stabilizes.

“We are actively creating more space, securing and cataloging all of our devices that can be used for ventilation and the staff we would need to operate our surge plan,” she said.

The decision on whether or not to hold off on a procedure, she said, is a difficult balancing act, in which UW Health incident command staff try to predict a date when performing non-urgent procedures outweighs the risk of overwhelming the hospital’s capacity.

“We try to not go too many weeks out as we want to resume providing these services as soon as it is safe,” she said.

Based on the date, physicians are reviewing all cases to determine if postponement of procedures “would adversely affect outcome or longevity.”

“If the procedure needs to be done quickly or the patient would likely experience long-term disability or decreased longevity, then it is considered urgent and we are doing those procedures as scheduled,” she said.

So procedures like routine colonoscopies are on hold, while surgeries on patients with aggressive cancers are being done as scheduled.

“It’s a significant amount of work for our providers to evaluate each case, but we feel that these decisions need to be very individualized to each patient’s unique situation, relying heavily on their doctor’s judgment in balancing the risk and benefit,” she said.

Meanwhile, hospitals are scrambling to ensure that they have the supplies they will need to handle the coming surge.

Hospitals have been conserving gloves, gowns and masks, which are being reused when possible.

SSM Health St. Mary's spokeswoman Kim Sveum said SSM, which also operates hospitals in Baraboo and Janesville as well as hospitals in Missouri and Illinois, is monitoring the outbreak so it can move supplies from one location to another if necessary.

St. Mary's has also converted several areas to negative pressure rooms — which prevent potentially contaminated air from circulating to other areas — boosting capacity from four to 12.

The hospital is also cross-training staff to care for COVID-19 patients and provide support when possible, Sveum said.

Kumlien said UW Hospital is sitting on “adequate” supplies of personal protective equipment, but “we’ve seen other health systems during their surge utilize months of PPE stock in just a few days.”

“That is concerning to us and we continue to prepare and acquire PPE that we would need to respond to a surge in our region,” she said.

All local hospitals have been screening visitors and employees with temperature checks, and have suspended visitation, with some exceptions for birthing centers, pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.

UW Health is distributing PPE from the Strategic National Stockpile to other local hospitals in a cooperative effort to share resources to meet the expected surge. So far the state has received 104,680 N95 respirators, 260,840 surgical masks, 48,512 face shields, 40,512 gowns, 192 coveralls and 140,750 pairs of gloves.

But federal officials say the stockpile is nearly depleted.

UnityPoint-Meriter's Huibregtse said the hospital initially had 29 ventilators on hand and boosted that number with donations from Madison College and other organizations. She said the hospital also expects to use anesthesia machines as ventilators.

She said the hospital has set up a donation page for equipment and supplies such as masks, hand sanitizer, transparency film as well as funds on its foundation website.

The state on Wednesday began to provide more detail on the outbreak. As of Friday, there were 1,916 confirmed COVID-19 cases, though health officials have said the number of people with the disease who haven’t been tested could be 10 times that. The number of deaths jumped to 37 from 24 on Wednesday.

In Dane County, as of Friday, there were 244 confirmed cases and four deaths. The county said the deaths included two men and two women, all over 65.

Of the confirmed cases in the state, 487, or a quarter, were hospitalized, a rate that likely gives pause to hospital officials watching the number of confirmed cases roughly double every three days.

Of the confirmed cases, 52% are female, but 57% of the deaths are male.

The largest category of confirmed cases were the 60-69 age group with 20%; the 50-59 group made up 19%.

Eleven percent of those 90 or older who were confirmed COVID-19 cases have died, followed by 9% of those between 80 and 89, 6% of those between 70 and 79, 2% of those between 50 and 59, and 1% of those between 60 and 69.

Of those between 80 and 89, 59% were hospitalized, as were 54% of those 90 or over, 49% of those between 70 and 79, 34% of those between 60 and 69, and 23% of those between 50 and 59.

A spreadsheet the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is compiling shows that the dead in the state tend to be older men with other medical issues who died at a hospital.

The virus is hitting minorities particularly hard. The Journal Sentinel reported Friday that of the 25 people who have died from the virus in Milwaukee County, 20 were African American, two were Latino and three were white.

Dane County would not provide the race of people who have died.

According to a tracking site from AssistedLivingFacilities.org, COVID-19 has jumped to the third leading cause of death in the country, behind heart disease and cancer, from the 14th leading cause on March 20. When the disease peaks later this month, the group projects, it will top the list.

