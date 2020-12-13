Thousands of Christmas toys delivered to area children

The bagged gifts then made their way to a vast Empty Stocking network of community centers, social service agencies, school social workers and other partners who made sure they landed in the hands of the intended family. The effort stretched from unloading trucks filled with toys on Monday to picking up the last few undelivered bags of gifts and cleaning out the hall late Friday afternoon. Just a few hundred toys remain to be connected with their intended families.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think we did better than expected. There were still glitches,” but overall, the complex pandemic distribution scheme was a success, Wood said Friday as she piled a stack of bright red shopping bags filled with gifts onto a cart for a pick-up.

“The biggest thing was putting it together because there were so many different pieces,” she said.

Reach Dane, which supports underserved children and families in the community with education and supportive services, was “amazing” because of how many gifts its staff was able to pick up and get into the hands of Empty Stocking families, Wood said. The Empty Stocking Club also arranged for curbside pick-up for some families who aren’t affiliated with an agency, and set up a satellite location on the West Side to serve that area of the city and beyond.