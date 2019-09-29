Thousands were left without power Sunday afternoon after several outages in Dane County.
According to Alliant Energy's outage map, more than 8,700 customers in Dane County were without power as of 2:50 p.m. The outage occurred at 1:33 p.m.
An additional nearly 2,300 customers were left without power near Brooklyn, a Wisconsin village that is in both Dane and Green counties, according to Alliant Energy.
Scott Reigstad, spokesman for Alliant Energy, said crews determined the cause of the outage was equipment failure.
Reigstad said the failure in the high voltage system caused about four-and-a-half substations to go out.
The Dane County outages were near the cities of Verona and Oregon. All power was restored by 5 p.m.