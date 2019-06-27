After a severe thunderstorm rolled through Madison and southern Wisconsin Thursday, more than 8,000 people were left without power.
According to an Alliant Energy outage map, as of 6:15 p.m. more than 6,500 Alliant Energy customers were without power in southern Wisconsin counties including Dane, Rock, Columbia, Sauk, Adams and Green counties.
In Madison, more than 1,500 customers of Madison Gas and Electric lost power, according to MGE's outage map. MGE spokesman Steve Schultz said the Madison outages were caused by downed power lines and damaged power poles that were impacted during the storm.
Schultz said repair crews are out trying to get power back on, but full power might not be restored until late Thursday evening.
"It may be close to midnight before we get everyone restored," Schultz said.
As of 6:30 p.m., power had been restored to around 200 MGE customers.
Schultz said if anyone sees a downed power line to assume it is a live wire, and not go near it. Anyone who sees downed power lines in Madison can call MGE at 608-252-7222.