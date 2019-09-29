Thousands were left without power Sunday afternoon after several outages in Dane County.
According to Alliant Energy's outage map, more than 8,700 customers in Dane County were without power as of 2:50 p.m. The outage occurred at 1:33 p.m.
An additional nearly 2,300 customers were left without power near Brooklyn, a Wisconsin village that is in both Dane and Green counties, according to Alliant Energy.
Scott Reigstad, spokesman for Alliant Energy, said crews were still determining the cause of the outage as of around 4:20 p.m.
"They’re still actually looking for a cause," Reigstad said. "We believe it’s an equipment failure on the high voltage lines."
Reigstad said that the failure in the high voltage system caused around 4-and-a-half sub-systems to go out.
The Dane County outages were near the cities of Verona and Oregon.
Reigstad said Alliant Energy estimated that power would be restored around 6 p.m., but if crews can't find the "exact spot" of the problem, it could be longer.