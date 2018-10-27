Thousands of costume-clad revelers are expected to descend Saturday to Madison's State Street to celebrate the annual Halloween gathering Freakfest.
Gates open at 7 p.m. for the 13th annual Freakfest that will feature three stages of music along the State Street area. The low temperature Saturday is not expected to reach the 30s, as opposed to last year's chilly Halloween gathering, while a chance of rain is possible for Madison after midnight.
The event, which draws an average of about 35,000 celebrants, lasts until 1:30 a.m., and tickets can be purchased for $15.
Three stages will offer those looking to take in a musical act a wide variety this year. The event's most prominent stage will feature predominately female artists or women-fronted bands that organizers said is an effort to bring more diversity to the crowd.
The Capitol Stage, at the top of State Street, is to be headlined by indie-pop band MisterWives, and Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Lex Allen, Gender Confetti and DJ Boyfrrriend are scheduled to go on before.
Aimed at the late-high school and college-age crowds, the Gilman Street Stage has headliner Quinn XCII, a hip-hop artist out of Detroit, UW-Madison student Yung Gravy, DJay Mando, Son!, Kenny Hoopla and Neu Dae.
Local acts will be the focus of the Francis Street Stage, with Distant Cuzins, The Dirty Nil, Solid Freex, Parsing, Dead Soft and The Minotaurs to perform.
Several Downtown streets will be shuttered to traffic until early Sunday morning, including Gorham and Johnson streets at their intersections with State Street. Commuters will be redirected through Downtown either through John Nolen Drive or on part of Langdon Street.
Halloween in Downtown Madison has come a long way since the city started gating and ticketing the State Street area in 2006, looking to put an end to high numbers of arrests and clogged streets. The following year, the city partnered with Frank Productions to bring musical artists to the event.
