'This morning is what Madison is': Hundreds help clean up after 75 stores vandalized

Pradhan said he left the store at about 5 p.m. and was surprised when he saw video of the destruction just a few hours later.

Ragstock manager Kat Semborski said she closed the store an hour early Saturday after she heard that rioters had broken into Goodman's. She returned to the clothing store at about 7:30 a.m. to find windows smashed, displays toppled, clothing scorched and items stolen.

She said she supported the protests earlier in the day that remained peaceful for hours, which she said were more emblematic of how Madison came out to denounce racism and police brutality than the rioting in the evening.

Many of the clean-up volunteers offered help and support for Ragstock, Semborski said. Even when the glass was swept away and many of the displays righted, volunteers continued to stop by and offer assistance.

"Today, a lot of things really put a smile on my face," Semborski said.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway toured the scene, stopping to talk with some volunteers.

“I’m really impressed with how many people are out here helping,” she said.