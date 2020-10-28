As of Tuesday, over 1.45 million ballots have been cast in Wisconsin for the 2020 election, one week before the Nov. 3 Election Day. Compare that to just over 800,000 absentee ballots, total, cast in the 2016 election.

Voters here are energized for this election and taking seriously their role as participants in a consequential state. That’s apparent in more places than the statistics. Walk, bike or drive around Madison and you’ll be sure to encounter several reminders that 2020 is different from any other election year.

“VOTE HOPE,” implores a mobile art installation by New York artist Jenny Holzer from a truck.

A board game spinner asking people why they’re voting is painted on the wall of a State Street eyewear store. “Cancel out uncle’s vote,” is one of the choices.

Voters pose for selfies in front of spiffy new ballot drop boxes at Madison fire stations. There’s a lot happening.

Cap Times reporters Abigail Becker, Katelyn Ferral and Briana Reilly call our attention to the most important aspects of the final week of this very unique election year.

What the experts are watching on Nov. 3 As election watchers try to game out Donald Trump's or Joe Biden's path to a win in Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and broader Green Bay media market are sure to play a key role.

Pitching in at the polls: Record number of poll workers sign up for Election Day in Madison The Madison Clerk has signed up 6,000 people to work the polls Nov. 3 — double the number of poll workers the city had during the past three presidential elections.

Questions and answers about how Election Day will work in Wisconsin How to vote, what to do with absentee ballots, COVID-19 precautions and more of what to expect on Nov. 3.

