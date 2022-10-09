 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ON WISCONSIN | WISCONSIN DELLS

'This is us': Photographer captures the soul of the Wisconsin River

WISCONSIN DELLS — River towns have their own vibe.

There’s La Crosse and Prairie du Chien on the Mississippi, and Horicon and Janesville on the Rock, while the Wisconsin is lined with communities like Wausau, Merrill, Portage, Muscoda and Wauzeka.

Former Kohl's Food store in Monona designated historic structure

Here in the Dells, the Wisconsin River has its own unique feel thanks to the towering bluffs and the more than 4 million visitors that flock here year-round. Some may venture onto the river via a boat tour, Duck ride or jet boat. Others never leave their waterpark or spa, or may be too focused on shopping, miniature golf, go-carts and zip lines to pay much attention to the winding river and its accompanying dam that more than 100 years ago created the Upper and Lower Dells.

"Soul of the River"

Zaitun Eid, of Virginia, takes in “Soul of the River,” an outdoor photo exhibit on the Wisconsin Dells river walk. The images, created by Wisconsin Dells native and professional photographer Joseph Leute, tell the story of the local people and their relationship with the Wisconsin River.

But in this city’s historic downtown, where the landscape photography of H.H. Bennett helped draw visitors here in the late 1800s, an outdoor photo exhibit at the start of the river walk is helping visitors better understand the local people who have an affinity to the water, whether it be for a livelihood, inspiration or contemplation.

Captured through the lens of Joseph Leute’s Nikon D850 is Terry Walker, who cares for the sacred land of Louis’ Bluff just up river in Juneau County. Ben Holtz writes poetry on the river’s backwaters, while Pat O’Connor is a longtime tour boat guide.

"Soul of the River"

Joseph Leute, 39, splits his time between the Wisconsin Dells area and Brooklyn, New York. The photographer makes a living taking images for the hospitality and travel industry, but his work along the river walk in his hometown is close to his heart.

The trio, along with 13 others in black and white, are part of a $300,000 permanent “Soul of the River” project designed to show the rotating works of Leute, a Dells native and professional photographer. This is where part of a former parking lot has been transformed into a well-landscaped open-air art gallery with the photographs printed on thin sheets of aluminum and decoratively framed and supported with wooden beams.

When the sun sets, the photos, expected to last 10 to 15 years in the elements, are illuminated by tubes of light that help provide a relatively quiet respite from the nearby bars, restaurants, attractions and shops that sell fudge, T-shirts and temporary tattoos.

"Soul of the River"

An image of the late John Trumble, who piloted some of the first wooden speedboat tours on the Wisconsin River in the Dells, is featured in Joseph Leute’s “Soul of the River” exhibit. The ink used to print the photographs is expected to last for 10 to 15 years in the outdoor gallery.

The idea is to help tell the story of older generations before they are lost to time.

“This is us. This is our community. These are the people who live here and do all of the work behind the scenes,” Leute, 39, said. “It’s not promotional. It’s just different. The landscape is a feature in the images, but it’s really about the stories of the people who live and work on the river.”

"Soul of the River"

Visitors check out Joseph Leute’s photo exhibit “Soul of the River” on the river walk in downtown Wisconsin Dells. The $300,000 project, which included converting a parking lot into an open-air art gallery, opened in August.

The project was completed in August and supported by a who’s who of the Dells. The funders included the foundation of Gregory C. Van Wie, a longtime Dells business leader who died of cancer in 1996; Bank of Wisconsin Dells; Dan and Jennifer Gavinski, majority owners of the Original Wisconsin Ducks; and Todd Nelson of the Kalahari Resort. The wood beams that frame and support the images were manufactured by Waterman Log Crafters, the same family that started Noah’s Ark, among several other well-known businesses.

The landscaping design was created by Eric Schuchardt, chair of the landscape architecture program at UW-Madison and principal founder of Popland Studios. The Madison company’s work includes the plaza for the Hill Farms State Office Building, the UW-Eau Claire waterfront and Alumni Park adjacent to the Memorial Union at UW-Madison.

"Soul of the River"

Joseph Leute’s photos use the Wisconsin River and its rock features as a backdrop for his subjects who have profound connections to the river in Wisconsin Dells.

“He was able to, just like any other artist, take a space and turn it into something that was really usable for people,” Leute said of Schuchardt. “His vision was that people could get to the water and see the vista but along their way they could see the images.”

The Wisconsin Dells area may seem like a large community, especially since it includes the village of Lake Delton, has its fair share of traffic jams and some of the largest waterparks in the country, which help bring in more than $1 billion in tourism spending each year for the Dells area. But the city of Wisconsin Dells has fewer than 3,000 full-time residents, making it a close-knit community but with big-city resources.

Soul of the River

H.H. Bennett purchased the Kilbourn tintype portrait studio of Leroy J. Gates and became a renowned landscape photographer. He captured this image, "Fleet of Rowboats on a Sunday Afternoon — Dells Guides," in the 1870s. The 4-by-7-inch albumen print is part of the Wisconsin Historical Society collection.

The outdoor photo exhibit is an offshoot of an exhibit that featured Leute’s landscape photography of the river and was displayed in the H.H. Bennett Studio in 2014. But it was John Van Wie, owner of Dells Lumber & Construction, who more than five years ago pushed Leute to expand his photography to capture the people of the river. Van Wie died in 2020 at age 74, but Leute received further encouragement from Kelli Trumble, a longtime Dells business owner and former secretary of the state Department of Tourism.

“She was by my side the whole time,” Leute said.

"Soul of the River"

A view of the Wisconsin River from the overlook where the outdoor photo exhibit "Soul of the River" has been installed in downtown Wisconsin Dells. The exhibit features 16 photographs.

Photography and the Dells have a symbiotic relationship. Bennett’s studio, just a few blocks from Leute’s exhibit, is now a state historic site that includes an archive with thousands of Bennett’s original glass-plate negatives. Postcards depicting the past and the current Dells fill the racks of gift shops and, in 2009, Dane County photographer Bill Pielsticker set out with a 4-by-5-inch film camera to re-create the images taken by Bennett 120 years earlier.

Take a look inside this church near Waterloo, long frozen in time

That project was created by Debbie Kinder, a retired high school and college English teacher who is among the subjects in Leute’s “Soul of the River.”

“So many people come to the Dells and don’t even get to the river,” Kinder told the Wisconsin State Journal in 2009. “So I want to draw attention back to our scenery. That’s the most unique part of our community.”

"Soul of the River"

The river walk is connected to the historic downtown of Wisconsin Dells and runs along the Wisconsin River.

Leute’s ancestors started a resort along the river in the 1920s, but when he was growing up here he was a rink rat dedicated to hockey. When he took a journalism class in high school and began taking photos, something literally clicked and Leute had found a calling. He studied photography at UW-Baraboo and UW-Madison and has created a niche for himself doing fine art, hospitality and travel photography. He now splits his time between his home on Mirror Lake and his apartment in the Fort Green neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

Leute’s “Soul of the River” exhibit, however, has more meaning than most of his gigs. These are his people and include Captain Al, who lived in a trailer during the boating season when he would give tours of the Lower Dells. Joe Edmonds, a fifth-generation riverman who has driven tour boats since 1972, is photographed on a weathered wooden dock. Jerry Hamm is pictured wearing a cap that was found in the river after his father drowned years ago.

“This will always be about the river, but the subjects will change,” Leute said. “The style of work might change a little bit, and the story lines might be a little bit different, but the river is so important to this area. For me, it’s like, if I’m going to keep shooting, I want to shoot more people and find more people and meet new people that I haven’t met and tell their story.”

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.

