'This is not inevitable': Madison elected officials demand legislative leaders join their opposition of F-35 jets

Local leaders also addressed Dane County Resolution 88, which calls for every PFAS test conducted at the airfield to be publicly disclosed and for specifying responsibilities concerning PFAS monitoring. The resolution is co-signed by Supervisors Carl Chenoweth, District 35; Heidi Wegleitner, District 2; Richelle Andrae, District 11; Elena Haasl, District 5, and Michele Doolan, District 28.

The conference follows the Mobilize at Truax rally held about two weeks prior, where local organizers, community members and elected officials alike marched near the airfield in protest of these jets and their effect on the community.

Madison’s 115th Fighter Wing was one of two units in the country selected by the Wisconsin Air National Guard to receive F-35 jets, which will replace the aging F-16s that are currently stationed at the airfield.

“This is a dense urban environment. It is not suitable for the kind of heavy military activity that F-35s are going to bring,” said Roys, who represents District 26.