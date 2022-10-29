This Halloween, choose your costume wisely

This is Amara Taufner’s third season working at Spirit Halloween in West Towne Mall. While she enjoys the costumes, there’s always one accessory that makes her uneasy.

“One of the things I feel the most weird about selling, especially to people who aren’t Asian, are the rice hats,” Taufner said. “I just feel a little suspicious about what they’re going to do with the hats.”

One day, an older couple came in and confirmed her fears. “They put the hats on and said a few racial slurs,” she said.

In the age of social media, there’s been more discourse around cultural appropriation. And as Halloween nears, these conversations are often reignited.

In recent years, many celebrities have been blasted online for blackface and wearing Native American-style costumes for the holiday. And while many parents didn’t hesitate to dress their children up as Elsa from “Frozen” in 2018, they debated whether it was appropriate to send them out as Moana, a Polynesian Disney princess whose “How Far I’ll Go” ballad took schoolchildren by storm.

So the question remains: Should certain costumes be off-limits?

“Cultural appropriation is borrowing or stealing from cultures or ethnic groups or marginalized groups without giving them credit,” said Mia Moody-Ramirez, chair of the department of journalism at Baylor University. “It’s actually something that has been going on for a long time, but now people are just more aware of it because of social media.”

Moody-Ramirez, who wrote the book “From Blackface to Black Twitter,” said some costumes such as blackface, Native headdresses and sombreros are always unacceptable. But for other costumes, she encourages parents to do their research and use their best judgment.

“Parents have to practice common sense,” said Moody-Ramirez. “People are very sensitive right now. They have to decide if they’re gonna let their child dress up in a certain costume or if they want to protect their child.”

Before she had children, Fitchburg resident Emily Sivesind-Finger said she didn’t give too much thought to what made a Halloween costume appropriate. Now, as a mother to a first- and third-grader, she and her husband have come up with a set of guidelines.

“Our policy on Halloween costumes is somewhat practical. They need to be warm because it’s Wisconsin, but we also go with your Halloween costume can’t be anyone’s identity,” Sivesind-Finger said. “We also tend to say you can’t dress up as real people who have been hurtful or harmful.”

Gray area

Moody-Ramirez acknowledges that there can be somewhat of a gray area when it comes to what constitutes cultural appropriation. More recently, she’s noticed a trend of culturally insensitive costume choices. Some common examples include people dressing up as Jeffrey Dahmer, Trayvon Martin or Anne Frank.

“I think that we’ve already moved beyond the question of whether it would be appropriate to wear blackface on Halloween,” she said. “Now we’re grappling with some of these other issues.”

Sofi Curutchet-Errecart also works at Spirit Halloween. She said that while the store no longer sells Native American costumes, there’s more that could be done.

“We have a voodoo witch doctor costume, and that really bothers me because as a spiritual practitioner, I recognize that’s somebody’s culture,” she said.

Work at UW

Artist Dakota Mace is leading the development of a curriculum dedicated to cultural appropriation within the Center for Design and Material Culture at UW-Madison. The curriculum examines what cultural appropriation may look like through design as participants explore larger themes of privilege and intent versus impact. Mace, who is Navajo, hopes this work encourages others to consider the stakes of cultural appropriation.

“So much of our culture is deeply rooted in our textiles and in our clothing and in our designs,” she said. “That’s something very hard to translate to a larger audience. When they appropriate a costume, that almost feels like a slap in the face.”

Moody-Ramirez said we are living in a “call-out culture,” where people are quick to criticize others online for anything they view as problematic. Therefore parents and anyone planning to dress up this spooky season should make their costume decisions accordingly, and, most importantly, lead with empathy.

“Just consider if you’re trick or treating and you ring the doorbell and the person that you’re appropriating answers the door and you’re dressed up in a certain way,” she said. “Empathize with that person and think about how they might feel.”