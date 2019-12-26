'They treat me like a person': Off the Square Club continues to help homeless in 40th year

Schaper said she also has not cut herself in a year and has not touched heroin in five years.

She said she makes sure Castiel is fed and always warm. During the day she usually comes to the club, and at night she stays in a homeless shelter.

Carla Williams, a staff member at the club, said Child Protective Services monitored Schaper and Castiel for around three months and determined Schaper would be able to mother him because she was doing so well.

“I have a whole team of people who are supporting me,” Schaper said.

With tears in her eyes, Schaper explained that Off the Square Club does not let her abusive ex-boyfriend — who has hit her and screamed at her inside the facility, then blamed her for it — come inside the building.

While before she felt she was “nothing,” Schaper said she now has goals, dreams.

She wants to paint more — and she’s good at it, even though she doesn’t always think so. An intricate painting of a cabin and a colorful sunset in the woods only took her three hours.