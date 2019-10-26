Costume-clad revelers are beginning to converge Downtown as Saturday's Freakfest gets underway.
The Halloween-themed music festival usually ramps up later in the evening, but rain could put a damper on the celebration. The National Weather Service is forecasting rain Saturday evening through Sunday morning, with lows in the high 30s.
There is a charge for admission to State Street for Freakfest. This year's festival musical acts on three stages, including headliner Lil Yachty, an Atlanta rapper who specializes in "bubblegum trap." He will take the stage on the Capitol Square following a performance by Milwaukee rapper Webster X. Meanwhile, the big name at the Gilman Street stage is the Gin Blossoms, a platinum-selling rock band best known for a handful of hits in the 1990s.
Freakfest has been gated and ticketed since 2006, when the city asked Frank Productions, a Madison-based concert promotion company, to tame the out-of-control partying and rioting that plagued the Halloween celebration for several years. Madison police are expecting another low-key event after 13 years without a major incident inside the gates.
More than 100 private security staff and hundreds of police officers will be working in uniform at the event. Police are asking people not to bring fake weapons as part of their costume to avoid giving fellow attendees a real scare. Alcohol, glass and backpacks are prohibited.
Downtown streets blocked off for the event will be reopened by 3 a.m.
This story will be updated.
1 of 12
Fluff your wigs, dust off your masks, prepare your costumes -- FreakFest returns 7 p.m. Saturday to 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Street in Downtown Madison.