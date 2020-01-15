Related to this story

Niedermeier, Mary Louise
Niedermeier, Mary Louise

MADISON—Mary Louise Niedermeier, resident of Madison, Wis., was killed by a drunk driver near Grand Island, Neb., on Jan. 5, 2020, at the age …

Dickman, Steven Paul
Dickman, Steven Paul

STOUGHTON—Steven Paul Dickman, of Stoughton, Wis., passed away on Dec. 30, 2019. Steve was born on Feb. 8, 1966, in Madison, Wis.. He moved wi…

Farley, Dorothy Jean

MADISON—Dorothy Jean Farley, age 90, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. She was …

Colclasure, Matthew A.

MADISON — Matthew A. Colclasure, age 37, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1982, in Mattoon, Ill., t…

