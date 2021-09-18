'There's a lot of pride in this town': Fort Atkinson student death spurs reckoning over masks

Yavuzcetin, who works in a preschool where masks are required and whose husband, Ozgur Yavuzcetin, is a physics professor at UW-Whitewater, attended Thursday's school board meeting. The couple walked their children to school Friday morning.

"I know nobody likes to wear them," Emily said. "I teach with one and it's not convenient but if it's going to help my kids stay healthy then that's what I want for them. It's very divisive and it's unfortunate."

A few minutes later, Jason Matzke, 37, a welder, had just dropped off his two boys, one in kindergarten the other in fourth grade. Matzke also has a child in seventh grade and another at the high school. Matzke said his children "loved" not wearing masks to start the year and that none of his children are happy about going back to masks. Matzke, who is not vaccinated, is opposed to the measure.

"People are really one sided on both sides. There's no negotiating and people don't want to hear each other," Matzke said. "I don't personally believe in the masks but I do understand everybody's concern."

Jefferson County voted 56.4% to 41.3% in favor of President Donald Trump in the 2020 election but in the city of Fort Atkinson, Joe Biden received 478 more votes than Trump.