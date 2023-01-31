'There were angels around me,' Madison woman says after she's rescued from lake

Lisa Keenan was hoping to drain more of the energy out of Gracie, her 4-month-old yellow lab.

Pat Klingelhoets was in the hunt for panfish.

Their paths crossed when Keenan extended her Thursday morning stroll with Gracie by walking down the boat ramp onto the ice at Spring Harbor where Klingelhoets had drilled a few holes with his 6-inch hand auger and was jigging for blue gill and crappie. The bites were slow to nonexistent, so Klingelhoets, a seasoned ice angler and expert tennis coach, moved to a new spot that gave him a better view of the harbor and its outlet into the white, snow-covered vastness of Lake Mendota.

That's when he spotted the puppy but no Keenan and, with the wind at his back, finally began to hear Keenan's screams for help as she thrashed in the 8-foot-deep water, 100 yards or so away.

Even though Klingelhoets had been fishing on 5 to 6 inches of ice, the outlet of the harbor had a weak spot with thin ice that had been covered with snow. It didn't look quite right, but Keenan pressed on with her walk. But in an instant, the ice gave way and she found herself submerged and struggling in ice water for about five minutes.

“I put my foot down and all I remember is that I’m floating in water and the hood of my parka came up. I don't ever recall my feet hitting the bottom," Keenan, 62, recalled Monday as she sat at her kitchen table with Klingelhoets. "I kept thinking, 'There’s all these houses around and I’m going to die.' I kept screaming and screaming. I just made a horrible error in judgment.”

Klingelhoets, 72, a former UW-Madison tennis coach, grabbed his auger and made a quick dash to the exhausted and panicked Keenan, who was fighting for her life. While holding the blade end of the cork-screw auger, Klingelhoets extended the handle end to Keenan, who grabbed hold, and then, at the urging of Klingelhoets, began kicking her feet as Klingelhoets pulled, his boots planted in the snow to give him leverage. Working together, Keenan was finally able to slide on her belly onto thicker ice, then crawl and ultimately walk away from the open water.

“It was just a matter of getting her started," said Klingelhoets. "She was having a little trouble holding onto the auger because she was cold and weak, but I screamed at her to get ahold of that thing and hang on. It was the perfect tool, really. I don’t know what else I would have had that would have been able to get her out of there. You've got to have something to hold onto.”

Gracie had not initially fallen through, but at some point jumped in the water before getting out on her own at about the same time Keenan was pulled to safety.

Keenan's brush with death is a stark reminder of the unpredictability and dangers posed by ice and the issues it can cause. Whether bare or covered in snow, Madison's frozen lakes offer up thousands of acres of temporary recreational opportunities for ice fishing, skating, ice boating, kite surfing and cross-country skiing.

On Saturday, a 45-year-old experienced ice angler died during a snowstorm when his ATV plunged through thin ice on Lake Waubesa.

"It's not land. You have to calculate risk versus reward," said Sgt. Kyle McNally of the Marine and Trail Enforcement Bureau of the Dane County Sheriff's Office. "A repetitive theme I'm getting in this business is that ice is never safe, and that's not a cliché. It does weird stuff."

Cracks, openings

While large portions of the Yahara chain of lakes may have enough ice right now to hold a person and, in some cases, an all-terrain vehicle, there are places where extra caution is needed. They can include near the mouths of streams and rivers, bridge supports, drainage pipes and, in the case of Lake Monona, the warm-water discharge area from Madison Gas and Electric east of Monona Terrace, which is outlined with warning markers.

Expansion cracks, created by changing temperatures and found in virtually any spot on a frozen body of water, can also be hazardous and create openings in spots where just days or even hours earlier there had been stable ice. Spring Harbor, which was dredged this past fall, is pocked with springs and has an outlet pipe that empties into the southern end of the harbor near the boat landing.

In addition, the Yahara River feeds the four-lake chain, and its current can create weak spots. They include the channel near SkipperBud's in the town of Westport, Wicawak Bay on Lake Monona, the area near the Beltline, the western edge of Upper Mud Lake and the northern portion of Lake Waubesa where the river flows under railroad and bike bridges into the lake, creating thinner ice in that area and beyond.

That's where, according to the Sheriff's Office, Richard Knuteson, of McFarland, broke through about 150 yards out from the Lake Farm Park boat landing and drowned. The remainder of the lake is largely frozen and teeming with anglers chasing walleye, northern pike, blue gill, perch and crappie.

"This gentleman fishes there all the time. He’s been out there for years," McNally said of Knuteson. "My guess is he got disoriented in the snowstorm. If you go anywhere with current, you’ve got to watch yourself."

Other incidents

In late November, the Madison Fire Department's lake rescue team rescued two ice fishermen from Cherokee Marsh, a favorite early ice spot that is part of the Yahara River on Madison's North Side. The men, both in their 50s, were in chest-deep water about 150 feet from shore but were unable to get themselves out. They were checked by paramedics but did not go to a hospital.

In Green Lake County last week, a person was found dead in the Fox River near Princeton after police used an underwater camera to check an area with broken ice and open water. And earlier this season on Lake Monona, according to McNally, an ice shack broke through the ice on Lake Monona near Tonyawatha Park when the shack's black tires became heated from the sun and melted the ice underneath.

Neither the city of Madison nor Dane County check ice conditions on area lakes. The exception is the Tenney Park lagoon, a popular spot for ice skating. At least 4 inches is needed for skating, but 6 inches is needed to support powered snow-removal equipment.

"We drill multiple holes, and as you can imagine, the ice depth varies throughout the lagoon," said Ann Shea, spokesperson for the Madison Parks Division.

Last week, ahead of this weekend's Frozen Assets Festival in front of The Edgewater hotel, the Clean Lakes Alliance found 14 inches of ice in front of the hotel.

Chance meeting

Keenan, a retired psychiatric nurse from Stoughton, and her husband, Bill, have since purchased ice picks, which can be worn around the neck and used to help pull oneself out of the water in an emergency. The couple also plan to buy Apple watches, which allow for quicker phone calls. Keenan had her iPhone in her coat pocket when she broke through the ice Thursday morning, but was wearing heavy gloves and was trying to hang onto the edge of the ice. She was also afraid that if she retrieved the phone from her pocket, she would have dropped it.

Klingelhoets, who grew up in Monona and has been fishing most of his life, had planned to spend the morning out on the main lake fishing for perch, but when the wind picked up, he headed for Spring Harbor, which is more sheltered.

“That's the only reason I was there. I only would have stayed about 15 minutes or so, so if you had come 20 minutes later, I would have been long gone," Klingelhoets told Keenan.

Keenan normally doesn't walk on the harbor. Instead, she usually accesses the lake a few blocks from her house and then hikes across the frozen surface before stepping off at Spring Harbor Beach. She had done that Thursday, but after walking on Lake Mendota Drive for a time, she wanted to give Gracie a little more exercise on the lake, which led her down the Spring Harbor boat ramp where she made a new friend in Klingelhoets.

“There was a higher power there. I’m at a loss because I so easily could have died," Keenan said, her voice softening. "There were angels around me, and Pat's one of them for sure. He did a courageous thing.”

After she was rescued by Klingelhoets, Keenan and Gracie walked across the Spring Harbor Middle School soccer field toward home, but Keenan's feet "felt like ice blocks," she said. A neighbor then helped her the rest of the way home.

"I just feel good that everything worked out,” Klingelhoets said, his voice breaking. “It was a scary situation. I’m just glad I could help and get her out of there.”

State Journal reporter Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.

