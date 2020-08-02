There and back again: UW-Madison alumnus leads second Mars rover mission

The lead mechanical engineer for a recently launched Mars rover mission is a UW-Madison alumnus who, for the second time, is playing an integral role in the search for life on the Red Planet.
Adam Steltzner, who received his Ph.D. in engineering physics from UW-Madison in 1999, joined NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 1991 where he got his start working during summers and holidays between his time as a teaching assistant at the Madison campus.
Described by UW-Madison colleagues as a rock star, Steltzner expanded his passions for science, aerospace and music at the state's flagship school.
“He is a real renaissance man,” said Steltzner’s former UW-Madison graduate adviser Dan Kammer. “I remember how ambitious he was as a student, always busy. I was like, ‘Adam, be in two bands and get a Ph.D.”
In his time on campus, Steltzner found appreciation for the unexpected, in the moments when you “don't have answers beforehand, and don't know the solution method that will work,” he wrote in his 2016 book "The Right Kind of Crazy: A True Story of Teamwork, Leadership, and High-Stakes Innovation."
In teaching students, Steltzner learned how to help individuals succeed through moments of doubt. His experiences at NASA have followed a similar learning curve.
Perseverance, NASA’s most sophisticated rover to date, launched successfully on Thursday morning.
The rover will be the first mission to launch a helicopter on another planetary body. It will use microphones to capture Mars’ sounds for the first time. And it will collect rock samples to look for signs of ancient alien life.
The historic mission is a second milestone for Steltzner, as he also led the launch of the Mars Curiosity rover in August 2012.
The new rover’s landing is slated for Feb. 18, but until then Steltzner and team members will continue to monitor the progress of its flight for the next seven months.
The mission’s investigation of life on Mars serves as a crucial preparation point for eventual human travel to Mars, an endeavor which NASA has been working toward for years.
“We are incredibly proud to claim Adam Steltzner as a UW-Madison engineering alumnus,” said UW-Madison’s College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson. “He is carrying on a longstanding tradition of College of Engineering alumni who play key roles in space exploration, joining elite leaders such as Brewster Shaw and Jim Lovell. As a leader on the college’s advisory board, he brings this unique insight and perspective to the next generation of engineering leaders.”
