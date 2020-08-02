There and back again: UW-Madison alumnus leads second Mars rover mission

Perseverance, NASA’s most sophisticated rover to date, launched successfully on Thursday morning.

The rover will be the first mission to launch a helicopter on another planetary body. It will use microphones to capture Mars’ sounds for the first time. And it will collect rock samples to look for signs of ancient alien life.

The historic mission is a second milestone for Steltzner, as he also led the launch of the Mars Curiosity rover in August 2012.

The new rover’s landing is slated for Feb. 18, but until then Steltzner and team members will continue to monitor the progress of its flight for the next seven months.

The mission’s investigation of life on Mars serves as a crucial preparation point for eventual human travel to Mars, an endeavor which NASA has been working toward for years.

“We are incredibly proud to claim Adam Steltzner as a UW-Madison engineering alumnus,” said UW-Madison’s College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson. “He is carrying on a longstanding tradition of College of Engineering alumni who play key roles in space exploration, joining elite leaders such as Brewster Shaw and Jim Lovell. As a leader on the college’s advisory board, he brings this unique insight and perspective to the next generation of engineering leaders.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.