Signs of spring abound across Madison this weekend. You just have to stomp through some snow to reach them.

A trio of events this weekend signal that the era of paddling and tulips will soon be upon us, even as Wisconsin recovers from the heavy snow that fell Thursday and Friday and awaits the flakes that will fall Saturday into Sunday.

Canoecopia, dubbed the world's largest paddling expo, is happening at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, today through Sunday. You can scope out kayaks, canoes, stand up paddleboards, outdoor equipment and clothing so you're all set to hit the open water, just as soon as the ice melts. Tickets are available at the door.

If trails are more your thing, you can check out Bike-O-Rama, a bicycle expo, also at Alliant. Comparison shop, take a test ride, watch demonstrations. Admission is free.

And if you're simply longing for the days of blooming flowers, budding trees and green grass, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., has you covered with its Spring Flower Show, "The Wonder of Seeds." It's happening daily through March 26. Admission is $8 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 6-13 and free for the under-5 crowd.

For more information or to find out what else is going on this weekend, check out 21 ideas for your weekend.

8 things we miss about warmer weather Sand between your toes Your car was actually clean Smelling the flowers You could eat outside Farmers' markets Summer beer Baseball Ice cream