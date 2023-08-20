MIDDLETON — A walk here can also serve as an escape.

The only traffic is from the occasional bicyclist and when the trail crosses Park Street and Century Avenue.

There are just glimpses of the nearby homes, businesses and Kromrey Middle School while towering walnut, cottonwood, oak and elm trees provide a respite from the summer sun.

And now, five years after heavy rainstorms turned Pheasant Branch Creek into a raging torrent that washed away trails and bridges, uprooted trees, eroded stream banks and wiped out a hillside, the much beloved Pheasant Branch Conservancy is once again whole.

A recently completed $1.3 million restoration and repair project to the Corridor Creek Trail in the conservancy’s southwestern reaches is bringing throngs of eager users who now have a smooth and wider asphalt trail, better bridges and, in some spots, more wildflowers. Stream banks have been fortified, culverts replaced and friendships created.

“We didn’t even know it was here. It’s the biggest asset to this entire community,” said Britta Hanson, a conservancy newbie who recently moved to Middleton from Florida and lives on nearby Branch Street.

“It’s such a hidden gem. We’ve actually made friends on this bridge that have come over for cocktails.”

Hanson, who was walking with her father, Dan Hanson, had just crossed one of six bridges that are now higher and with longer and safer railings. Their concrete abutments are further from the creek and surrounded by stone rip-rap for better protection from high water events like that of 2018.

That’s when, beginning on Aug. 21 of that year, southern Wisconsin experienced a remarkable series of storms that initially dropped 15 inches of rain that swelled creeks and rivers, flooded downtowns throughout the region, wiped out train tracks and bridges, and destroyed or heavily damaged businesses. This is the storm in which a state of emergency was declared in Dane County, shoppers were trapped at the Costco in Middleton, Odana Road in Madison was flooded and the nearby bowling lanes at Schwoegler’s Park Towne Lanes were heavily damaged and later replaced after the adjacent retention basin received so much water that it put about 2 feet of water onto Mineral Point Road.

Black Earth Creek, normally a gently flowing blue-ribbon trout stream, wreaked havoc in Cross Plains, Black Earth and Mazomanie. The water damaged homes and businesses and shuttered The Shoe Box for a week while the Kickapoo River and other waterways in the Driftless Area inundated scores of other communities.

Rejuvenated

The 550-acre Pheasant Branch Conservancy wasn’t spared from the storm’s wrath but is now in its best shape ever to better handle major storm events. The storms of 2018 washed away a tree-covered hill that sloped down to the creek taking down trees — roots and all — and leaving nothing but a vertical bluff near Park Street, the State Journal reported at the time. Some of the bridges for the trail were lifted from their abutments.

“If we have another 2018 event ... we hope we designed it in a way that can help facilitate that bridge or trail or stream bank being in place, being ready for that and being able to snap back right after the water recedes,” Hans Hilbert, co-president of the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy, said as he showed off the improvements last week. “These are poured concrete (bridge) abutments. They’re not going anywhere.”

The creek is fed by a massive collection of natural springs within the conservancy that pump out an estimated 2.6 million gallons of water a day and from a 24-square-mile watershed that includes an area near Mineral Point and Junction roads in Madison and farmland in the town of Springfield to the north. The waters come together in a marsh east of Pheasant Branch Road before emptying into Lake Mendota just south of Century Avenue in Middleton, which helps feed the Yahara Chain of Lakes.

While around $100,000 of initial emergency repairs to the conservancy were completed by the city of Middleton and Dane County, the remainder of the restoration came from $328,985 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Administration and $900,000 from Dane County. The Friends of Pheasant Branch Creek, now with 600 members, raised another $100,000, some of which was used for the creation of a master plan for the corridor with the remainder earmarked for the removal of invasive species and the planting of more native trees and plants, Hilbert said.

“It’s important to remember the geologic history because this whole area is really young. I mean, we’re talking 15,000 years of geologic history as opposed to areas that have been carved away for millions of years,” Hilbert said. “We should expect this corridor to be moving and changing because it’s a teenager. It’s still finding itself.”

A brief history

Before it was a conservancy, the area was used by the Ho-Chunk Tribe and is home to a collection of effigy mounds. Chief Black Hawk and his followers camped here for a night during the Black Hawk War of 1832 and for many years parts of the area was used as the city dump. In the early 1960s, the city of Middleton recognized the importance of the Pheasant Branch watershed and began working to protect and acquire lands within and surrounding the conservancy. The city adopted its first park and open space plan with a focus on the conservancy in 1966.

“We’re so excited to have the Corridor Creek Trail open again and more resilient to future storm events,” said Middleton Mayor Emily Kuhn. “We appreciate everyone’s patience while the trail was closed and look forward to welcoming everyone back to this outdoor attraction.”

There are now about 6 miles of trails through the conservancy, but the Corridor Creek Trail was created after a controversial sewer line was installed. The trail initially served as an access corridor for maintenance work with rectangular concrete stepping stones installed on top of box culverts to aid in crossing the creek before there were bridges. The trail’s transformation over the years has obscured from most its sewer-line-roots.

Witness to nature

Hilbert, 39, grew up in Middleton in the conservancy’s shadow with his bedroom window providing views of the Bock Forest on the conservancy’s east side and has witnessed first-hand the conservancy’s evolution.

“My playground was Pheasant Branch Conservancy, exploring everything from north of Century Avenue to this corridor running through on the stepping stones when there were no bridges,” Hilbert said. “It’s fun to see kids when I come down through here playing in the water. It kind of reminds me of my childhood.”

The conservancy’s waterways feature small waterfalls and in the spring some parts of the creek serve as spawning grounds for bluegill and northern pike. Sandhill cranes can gather in the marsh, owls are here along with wood ducks, fox, coyote, painted turtles and opossum. There is an eagles’ nest that can be seen from a city-constructed viewing platform off the Northwest Trail with the Friends group planning to add a telescope next spring. Hilbert has even seen badger.

After becoming interested in ecology while at Middleton High School, Hilbert graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a degree in land use planning. He served on the Middleton City Council, ran for mayor and is now an assistant zoning administrator for Dane County, where he manages wetland and shoreland development issues. He’s also been a longtime member of the conservancy’s friends group, which was formed in 1995 to oppose the construction of two sewer lines through the conservancy. The group stopped one, but the other was built.

“We know, from our history, that restoration takes half a century in some situations,” Hilbert said. “The more members we have and the more folks understand the work that we do, the stronger the whole conservancy will be in the long run.”

Jeff Hershfield, left, and Darren Zhuckkahosee with On Site Logging, Forestville, WI, work on clearing trees and brush from the Pheasant Branch Creek. Clean up continues at Pheasant Branch Conservancy Thursday Aug. 30, 2018 where high water washed away trails and bridges. 