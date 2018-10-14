If you go to UFO Day

UFO Day is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27 in Belleville.

Events will be held throughout the day in the community located south of Madison. The parade is set for 1 p.m. but more information on other events can be found at www.ufodays.org.

The lecture series with Don Schmitt, Sherry Wilde and Stephen Spyrison will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Belleville High School. Admission is $20. More information on the lecture series is at www.theforgottenpromise.net.