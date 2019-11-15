Before Timothy Condon became a Badgers football legend by stripping off his clothes and running the full length of the field at Camp Randall Stadium during a game on Nov. 13, 1999, his stunt got off to a false start.
It was 20 years ago on Wednesday that Condon, at the time a 20-year-old UW-Madison journalism student, streaked from end zone to end zone to celebrate running back Ron Dayne just breaking the national rushing record in a game against Iowa.
Condon had descended from his seat in row 60 to field level during the previous drive, believing that Dayne was about to break the record. He didn't, so Condon returned to his seat and hustled down to the field again during the next Badger possession.
He'd been planning the stunt for weeks, recruiting his friends to paint the number 33 -- Dayne's number -- and the phrase "Insane Dayne" on his body in red and white lettering. He arrived to the game wearing a trench coat and shorts. When the big moment came, he removed everything but a red bandana and a pair of Nikes.
With some 77,000 people looking on, he made the 100-yard dash of a lifetime. Realizing that nobody was chasing him, he paused at the 20-yard line to pose like the football player on the Heisman Trophy.
Dayne would go on to win the 1999 Heisman Trophy, which is awarded annually to the best player in NCAA football, and play eight seasons in the National Football League, mostly for the New York Giants. His career total of 6,397 yards rushing still stands as second most in NCAA Division I history, though he's still considered the all-time leader by local fans.
Following Condon's run, a police officer approached Condon with a trash bag to cover his privates. Condon, expecting to be arrested, stood with his hands behind his back and didn't resist.
"The cops treated me fine," he said. "They didn't seem too humored." The police also "found it odd that I wasn't intoxicated," he said.
Condon was arrested and charged with unlawful entry to the playing field, lewd and lascivious behavior, and disorderly conduct. Prosecutors pursued only the disorderly conduct charge, but ultimately Condon was ordered by a judge to complete 60 hours of community service and the disorderly conduct charge was dismissed, leaving him with a clean record.