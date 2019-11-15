streaker at stadium 11 17 .jpg
Before Timothy Condon became a Badgers football legend by stripping off his clothes and running the full length of the field at Camp Randall Stadium during a game on Nov. 13, 1999, his stunt got off to a false start. 

It was 20 years ago on Wednesday that Condon, at the time a 20-year-old UW-Madison journalism student, streaked from end zone to end zone to celebrate running back Ron Dayne just breaking the national rushing record in a game against Iowa. 

Condon had descended from his seat in row 60 to field level during the previous drive, believing that Dayne was about to break the record. He didn't, so Condon returned to his seat and hustled down to the field again during the next Badger possession. 

"I had no trouble walking down; no one paid any attention to me," he told the Wisconsin State Journal during an interview a few days after the game

He'd been planning the stunt for weeks, recruiting his friends to paint the number 33 -- Dayne's number -- and the phrase "Insane Dayne" on his body in red and white lettering. He arrived to the game wearing a trench coat and shorts. When the big moment came, he removed everything but a red bandana and a pair of Nikes. 

With some 77,000 people looking on, he made the 100-yard dash of a lifetime. Realizing that nobody was chasing him, he paused at the  20-yard line to pose like the football player on the Heisman Trophy. 

Dayne would go on to win the 1999 Heisman Trophy, which is awarded annually to the best player in NCAA football, and play eight seasons in the National Football League, mostly for the New York Giants. His career total of 6,397 yards rushing still stands as second most in NCAA Division I history, though he's still considered the all-time leader by local fans. 

Ron Dayne Nov. 13, 1999

Wisconsin's Ron Dayne completes the 99 yards he needed to break the NCAA Division 1 all-time rushing record on Nov. 13, 1999.

Following Condon's run, a police officer approached Condon with a trash bag to cover his privates. Condon, expecting to be arrested, stood with his hands behind his back and didn't resist. 

"The cops treated me fine," he said. "They didn't seem too humored." The police also "found it odd that I wasn't intoxicated," he said.  

1:01 Video: Camp Randall 100: Ron Dayne game streaker

Condon was arrested and charged with unlawful entry to the playing field, lewd and lascivious behavior, and disorderly conduct. Prosecutors pursued only the disorderly conduct charge, but ultimately Condon was ordered by a judge to complete 60 hours of community service and the disorderly conduct charge was dismissed, leaving him with a clean record. 

Condon, who lives in Arizona, did not respond to multiple calls and texts seeking comment this week. 

He told the State Journal in 1999 that he'd never streaked before, but that it wasn't exactly out of character. 

"I have been known to get naked here and there," he said. "I'm pretty comfortable with my body; I think it's a thing of beauty."

Condon's naked dash has proven to be an enduringly memorable moment for those in attendance. To this day, some know him as "the streaker." 

In a Facebook post in July 2017, a handful of Condon's friends reflected on the exploit fondly. 

"I still find myself telling this story to people while watching Badger football games," one wrote. 

"The cops obviously didn't find it suspicious that there's a dude in face paint only wearing a trench coat running back and forth through the stands," wrote another. 

