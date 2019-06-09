As onlookers watch from a bridge above, hundreds of people float along the Yahara River in canoes, kayaks, blow-up flamingoes, air mattresses, paddleboards and more during Sunday's annual Fools' Flotilla.
Clad in gorilla, mermaid, jellyfish, sailor, pirate, scuba diver and Christmas costumes, well over 300 people bobbed along the Yahara River in canoes, kayaks, blow-up flamingoes, air mattresses and paddleboards Sunday during the annual Fools’ Flotilla.
Organized by the River Alliance of Wisconsin, a statewide nonprofit that works to protect Wisconsin’s waterways, the river parade started at Tenney Park on the shore of Lake Mendota and ended at Yahara Place Park on Lake Monona, where participants exited to attend the Marquette Waterfront Festival.
Danika Laine, communications director for River Alliance Wisconsin, said around eight staff members from the alliance were on the ground for the event, helping people in and out of boats and taking photos along the river. The purpose of the event is to help people build a connection with the river, she said.
“We do advocacy and ask people to do things to protect our waterways, rivers, lakes and watersheds,” Laine said. “But we also need to celebrate them and have fun, and sometimes be silly.”
The hundreds of river-goers and onlookers sitting on the shore sang along to a variety of live music played by the River Rats, including covers of “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor, “Take Me to the River” by Talking Heads, “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake and “Hey Ya!” by OutKast.
Jake Vander Zanden, one of the singers in the band, said the event is a “celebration of the river.”
His wife, Helen Sarakinos, who used to work for the River Alliance, said part of what sparked the idea for the event nine years ago was seeing her two children playing by the Yahara River.
Her children would gaze at fish, inspect various plants and play along the shoreline, Sarakinos said, and she “saw how they were interacting with this river that was in our backyard.”
“I always thought of it as this conduit for motorboats from one lake to the next," she said. "But for them, it was this wondrous place.”
Sarakinos said her children got the alliance thinking about how the group could inspire others to appreciate the beauty of the urban river like they did. So the alliance decided it would start a parade. At first, it was only 10 or 15 canoes or kayaks, Vander Zanden said.
“It started out very small, just kind of a ragtag group of people in costumes and a couple boats,” Laine said. “It shows that one creative idea can grow into something that becomes kind of a Madison tradition.”
The event has become a “bucket list experience” for people in Madison and beyond, Laine said, adding that she met one person who had flown in from Alabama to participate.
Sarakinos said she believes the event has “captured people’s imagination.”
“We feel like it in a way has accomplished what we’d hoped, philosophically,” Sarakinos said. “It’s engaging people, but in a fun and tangible way, to fall in love with the waters in their backyard and to want to protect them.”
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
