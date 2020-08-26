The Madsplainers podcast: Madison is poised to act on police accountability measures

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story.
National attention has been focused on Wisconsin since Sunday evening, when Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. In the days since, protesters have filled the streets of Kenosha and Madison calling yet again for an end to police violence against Black Americans.
This week on the podcast, we hear from Cap Times local government reporter and Madsplainers co-host Abigail Becker, who’s been tracking local efforts to hold police accountable since 2016. Her latest cover story examines two measures that could finally take effect in Madison — and what those measures can and can’t do.
