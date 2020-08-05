You are the owner of this article.
The Madsplainers podcast: Love in the time of COVID
The Madsplainers podcast: Love in the time of COVID

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story. 

COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in Wisconsin weddings. This summer, brides and grooms mask up, move outside and juggle dates while vendors struggle to survive.

Lindsay Christians, Cap Times' food editor and arts writer, talked to couples who have postponed and downsized their celebrations, venue owners adapting big spaces for microweddings, and photographers who must weigh making a living with their own safety. 

Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Natalie Yahr at nyahr@madison.com with your thoughts.

You can subscribe to the Madsplainers on Apple Podcasts or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.

Lindsay Christians hosts a podcast with Chris Lay about food and drink in Madison called The Corner Table. It's one of several Cap Times podcasts, including Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues and our live Cap Times Talks

