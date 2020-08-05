The Madsplainers podcast: Love in the time of COVID

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story.

COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in Wisconsin weddings. This summer, brides and grooms mask up, move outside and juggle dates while vendors struggle to survive.

Lindsay Christians, Cap Times' food editor and arts writer, talked to couples who have postponed and downsized their celebrations, venue owners adapting big spaces for microweddings, and photographers who must weigh making a living with their own safety.