The Madsplainers podcast: Jane Belmore's unprecedented year

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story.

Jane Belmore retired in 2005 after nearly three decades as a Madison teacher and principal. That wasn't the end of her career with the Madison Metropolitan School District: She's since been asked twice to lead when the district found itself between superintendents. Both turned out to be pivotal moments for the district.

Cap Times K-12 education reporter Scott Girard got an exclusive interview with Belmore as she was wrapping up her most recent year as interim superintendent. Today on the podcast, he talks about the expected and unexpected challenges this year brought, and why Belmore was willing to take them on.