The Madsplainers podcast: Dane County DA faces criticism over worsening racial disparities

For the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover story.

The protest movement sparked by the death of George Floyd has led to increasing scrutiny of police. But, as Cap Times investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral reports in her latest cover story, there’s been comparatively little attention to prosecutors, who play an outsize role in the legal system.

In Dane County, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, who's running for reelection unopposed, has long talked of addressing racial disparities, but critics say his office has only exacerbated the county's persistent inequalities. This week on the podcast, Katelyn explains the case against Ozanne, what he says in his defense, and why prosecutors might be a key lever in the movement against systemic racism.