Visitors to last week’s kickoff of the Madison Night Market, a seasonal celebration of the city’s creative culture, were treated to clear skies, musical and dance performances, dozens of vendors selling diverse art and other wares — and even laser tag, a new addition in the market’s sixth year.

The aroma of sweet desserts and savory treats filled the evening air Thursday, while the sound of violins and guitars echoed through the length of State Street.

What started as an event with roughly 50 vendors has doubled to nearly 100, said Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) board chair Vic Villacrez.

“Vendors are mostly local and regional crafters, markers producers and artists,” he said. “The market has always had a focus on supporting small businesses, which we still continue today. So far, we have seen two of our market vendors open shops in the Downtown area, and several others have opened brick-and-mortar shops in other parts of the city.”

Subsequent markets, hosted by the Central BID in partnership with Science on the Square, are scheduled for the second Thursday of each month through October. Since coming back after a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the market has grown from just Gilman Street to include all of State Street. The concept for the market was one of the recommendations that came out of a 2016 retail market study for Downtown.

The markets regularly draw 10,000 to 15,000 visitors, up from an estimated 5,000 at the first few markets, providing a boost not just to vendors but also area businesses, dozens of which stay open late for the event.

“The energy around the Madison Night Market has increased over the years,” Villacrez said. “With all the new housing, we are creating experiences for both residents to walk from their homes to the Night Market and for people from all over Madison and Dane County to come Downtown and experience a street-wide festival.”

For future markets, Villacrez said there is talk of creating more activity around Capitol Square.

“We are becoming one of Madison’s signature Downtown events, like the (Dane County Farmers’ Market) and Concerts on the Square,” he said.

‘Honored to be here’

The market’s featured artist last week, Xizhou Xie, specializes in acrylic “pour art,” which involves putting paint in a cup and pouring it onto a canvas. The designs can resemble earthly geodes, gaseous planets like Jupiter, or even flowers.

“I’m very honored to be here,” Xie said, noting the last two seasons’ highlighted artists who worked in more illustrative media, while hers are more abstract.

A vendor at the Madison Night Market for a few years and an artist since 2018, Xie enjoys using vivid colors and bold textures. Her love for art began at a young age when she went to an art elementary school that taught music and visual arts.

As she got older, Xie became more drawn to abstract art, particularly how it can convey emotion through form and color. The artist, who has a gallery on Madison’s West Side, Xizhou Xie Art Gallery, also dabbles in mixed media and watercolor painting, and creates functional decorations for the home from her original paintings.

Tori Nagel, owner of Tori’s Trinkets, which makes hypoallergenic statement jewelry, said she was glad to be back at the market this year.

Tori’s Trinkets sells its inventory online and at events, such as the market and the Dane County Farmers’ Market.

“Madison is a great place to have a small business,” Nagel said.