BRANDON RAYGO | The Capital Times | braygo@madison.com

The 2019 Kids Fund campaign is underway to raise funds that will be used to support dozens of local nonprofits that work to help solve the problems facing many young people in our midst.

Thanks to readers of the Cap Times, the Kids Fund was able to distribute : $135,000 to 62 organizations during this past year. Those programs do everything from providing free bikes to children from low-income homes to offering academic programs aimed at keeping students on top of their lessons during summer vacation.

You can help make sure that youth programs are funded in 2020 by sending a donation of any size to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going to thekidsfund.org, clicking on the “donate” button and making a credit card contribution.

All donations are tax deductible.

Following is a list of recent contributors:

Running Total: $14,022.77

