The Dane County Farmers’ Market, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, returns Saturday to Capitol Square.

It will run, rain or shine, from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. each Saturday through Nov. 11.

The market was founded in September of 1972 with just five farmers on the Square. Today, it has about 250 Wisconsin producer-members and is the largest producer-only market in the nation.

About 130 vendors are able to set up around the Capitol each Saturday.

It's a big Madison attraction, not only for straight-from-the-farm produce, fresh meat and just-baked bread, but also for its social aspect and festival feel.

On July 8, during Art Fair on the Square, the market will be held at Breese Stevens Field.

The Wednesday market, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on the 200 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, will begin April 19 and run through Nov. 1.

FoodShare, Wisconsin's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the federal program formerly known as food stamps, is provided at every market.

Participants have a Quest card, or EBT card (Electronic Benefits Transfer), that works like a debit card. The market has a machine at its information booth that can do EBT transactions.

